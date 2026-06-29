Restaurants Against Hunger Returns with Aim to Break £5m Milestone

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Action Against Hunger is calling on restaurants across the UK to join Restaurants Against Hunger for its 2026 campaign, marking a milestone 15th year with an ambitious goal of pushing the campaign’s lifetime total past £5m to tackle life-threatening hunger.

Between September 1st and October 31st 2026, participating restaurants invite diners to add just £1 to their bill. That single £1 funds a day’s supply of ready-to-use therapeutic food, an evidence-based treatment for severe acute malnutrition in children under five, with recovery possible in around 42 days when treatment is sustained.

Since its launch in 2011, Restaurants Against Hunger has united chefs, restaurants, and diners in a shared mission to tackle life- threatening hunger. Together, partners across the food and hospitality industry have now raised more than £ 4.6 million to support Action Against Hunger’s life-saving programmes worldwide.

In 2025, partners included Hawksmoor, The Pig, Fallow, Roe & Fowl, Azumi Restaurant Group, Hakkasan Group Super 8 Restaurants, and others who went above and beyond.

Will Morgan-Macleod, director of fundraising and communications at Action Against Hunger UK, said: “Restaurants Against Hunger has shown what the hospitality industry can achieve when it acts together.

“Every restaurant that joins us, whether a single venue or a national group, adds real momentum to our work tackling life-threatening hunger and malnutrition. As we mark our 15th year, we would love to welcome new partners to the table.”

Further details on how to take part can be found here.