“Restaurants Need a New-Deal and They’ve 6 CLH Digital Issue 20 Been Given a Meal-Deal”

The scheme is relatively simple for restaurants to sign up for, and din- ers to use. So far, they can take advantage of it multiple times, and the process seems easy enough, with lots of claims already made by restau- rants, and over 10 million uses counted as we approach the final week.

It encourages sit-down dining, which most restaurant owners will tell you is best as you have a chance to sell drinks, extra plates, desserts, and generate a personal connection for repeat business. But this only applies if you have enough actual space in your dining room to offer this with social distancing measures, and with space at a premium in larger cities, in some cases this has proved impossible.

When we start to look closer at the EHTHO support system the website design is weak. Diners can only search via postcode, using a five- mile minimum radius, making it difficult to use.There’s no way, for exam- ple, to see information on the restaurant, or perhaps a special menu they have created to play into the deal.

The £10 cap for many restaurants doesn’t really offer that much incen- tive to diners to dine out, and those that are gaining lots of extra diners through the scheme are doing so with menus that are around £20 pounds, which is a low average spend. Great if you’re a fast food restau- rant, but if you’re an independent restaurant it’s really not so useful.

We speak about the 2 million people employed directly in the hospital- ity service, but that figure almost doubles when all the businesses inde- pendent restaurants support within the local economy are taken into account. Smaller indie restaurants have a much stronger link to local economies and many are choosing to work with local farmers and local producers.This brings up their average food costs, and they also don’t have the buying or negotiation power of a large chain.The loss of a restaurant like this makes a much wider hit on the local economy than most people consider. In fact, independent restaurants put twice as much money into their local economy than chain restaurants.These are the places we should be supporting.We are not sure yet which restaurants have claimed the most, but chains will surely win out of this deal.