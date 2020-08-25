Building Better Long-Term Customer 8 CLH Digital Issue 20 Relationships Beyond ‘Eat Out to Help Out’

Fortunately,‘Eat Out to Help Out’ presents venues with a great oppor- tunity to foster long-term, direct relationships with new and existing customers by giving operators the chance to capture and utilise guest data effectively in the future.

The discount scheme has helped operators to achieve the first part of a broader reopening strategy – namely, bringing guests back in through the doors. It has been pivotal in helping restaurants reconnect with their regulars and encourage new visitors to try them out. But the battle for bookings is not won with a single visit. Successful long-term operator strategies rely on building guest loyalty – and this is where capturing and leveraging customer data is key. Many venues already capture guest data – be it through waitlists or online reservations.The next step is going beyond the basics of data capture, leveraging a guest experience plat- form that enables operators to not only capture and store this data, but seamlessly surface it at the right time to provide their guests with best- in-class dining experiences.

Smart operators know that not only is data present at each stage of the customer journey, but also that each data point tells them something new about a guest’s experience. Recognising that a customer loves a cer- tain dish, that they have dietary restrictions or a severe allergy, or that they are partial to prosecco is not just a ‘nice to know’ for operators. These insights are critical to understanding why guests have chosen their venue, how they can tailor future guest experiences, and whether there are relevant and bespoke promotions that will encourage them to return in the future.

Capturing and leveraging data enables greater loyalty in the long run. If guests have had a positive experience with a particular venue, they’re likely to have a positive response to a marketing email promoting some- thing special based on what they have previously ordered and enjoyed.

