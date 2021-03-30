Restaurants Reopening: The Powerful Connection Between Taste and Sound

As the UK marked a year since the start of the first lockdown, restaurants and bars across the country have been busy preparing for their long- awaited reopening. Despite the very sad fact that many venues may not have survived this turbulent year, the good news for hospitality businesses right now is that the British public are chomping at the bit to once again visit their favourite haunts, or to sample new eateries.After months of stay- ing at home, consumers are ready to splash the cash and a number of restaurants are reportedly fully booked for months to come. But as restaurants plan for their grand reopening, how should they go about enhancing their customer experience? After a year in which sound has come to the fore like never before, hospitality businesses should consider how music can have real impact on the ambience of their restaurant and consequently the experience of their customers. SONIC SEASONING Eating is mostly thought of as a four-sense experience.We see some- thing delicious on our plate, smell the aroma, feel the texture in our mouth, and taste the complex flavours. Sound is not often considered part of the equation. But as researchers are rapidly discovering, what we hear while we dine is extremely important: factors like acoustics, back- ground music, noise levels, and the sound of the food itself can change our experience massively, with huge potential to shift the future land- scape of food and restaurants.

WE’RE ALL SYNESTHESIACS There may be certain aspects of synesthesia (a neurological phenomenon where stimulation of one sense leads to involuntary experiences in a second sense) that we all possess: sound can be a potent manipulator of flavour.This specific sense-pairing seems to happen to everyone, with largely standard observable effects. ‘Taste originates in the brain as much as it does the belly,’ explains Dr. Tim McClintock, of University of Kentucky.These effects are felt in a variety of ways, with the volume, pitch and personal preferences of the individual all playing a part. In one study, participants tasted and rated wine while four different songs, ranging from mellow to harsh, played softly in the background.The participants were unknowingly influenced by the aural triggers around them, believing the wine accompanied by mellow music to be higher quality. TOFFEE TASTING There also seems to be an innate connection in our brains of sweet- ness to higher pitches, and bitterness to lower pitches.The Crossmodal Laboratory at Oxford University explored this with cinder toffee. If we listen to a low-pitched sound, our taste awareness shrinks to the back of the tongue, focusing on the toffee’s bitter elements. But when listen- ing to a high frequency, the sweetness takes a much more prominent role in the flavour experience. Sound cannot create a taste that isn’t there, but can act as a ‘sonic seasoning’ to bring out different elements and draw attention to certain characteristics in your tasting experience. LEVEL UP Restaurants need to choose their background music very carefully to set the right ambience to compliment their food.They also need to think about how loud they play it: noises over around 80db suppresses our ability to taste sweetness and saltiness, leading to a less pleasurable experience. Conversely, the background hum of airplanes in flight has actually been shown to enhance the taste of umami, so no more complaints about airplane food!