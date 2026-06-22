Risks to Workers from Extreme Heat Must Be Managed

Share Post Share Email

Employers need to act now to make sure their workers are protected as a heat health alert has been issued for parts of the country until Tuesday 23 June.

That’s the message from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the country’s workplace regulator, as summer arrives in the UK.

The regulator sees a surge in people seeking advice in periods of hot weather and, following the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing the alert, is calling on employers to plan for and support those working in extreme heat. The regulator says doing so will keep workers healthy and safe while also maintaining productivity.

Employers must assess risks to the health and safety of their workers by law, including risks from extreme weather such as heatwaves. While there is no legal maximum temperature for workplaces, heat is classed as a hazard and should be treated like other hazards.

HSE says everyone – whether working indoors or outdoors – is at risk and employers should discuss with workers changes to manage the risk.

John Rowe, Deputy Director for Technical Support and Engagement for the Health and Safety Executive, said: “Last summer should have been a wake-up call for all employers. If we continue to experience hotter summers this could have a big impact on the workforce of this country, affecting everything from health of workers to productivity on construction sites.

“The risks to workers from extreme heat must be properly assessed. Practical steps can include providing adequate ventilation and shade and allowing enough breaks for workers to cool down. We provide detailed guidance on our website hse.gov.uk.

“We know all employers are under pressure and we don’t want to add to their burden but it’s vital they think hard now about simple and cheap measures they can put in place to support workers should we see extreme heat again this summer.”

Simple measures to consider include:

Making sure workplace windows can be opened or closed to prevent hot air from circulating or building up.

Using blinds or reflective film on workplace windows to shade workers from the sun.

Placing workstations away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

Putting insulation around hot pipes and machinery.

Offering flexible working patterns so workers can work at cooler times of the day.

Providing free access to drinking water.

Relaxing dress codes if possible.

Providing weather-appropriate personal protective equipment.

Encouraging workers to remove personal protective equipment when resting (ideally in shaded areas) to cool off.

Sharing information about the symptoms of heat stress and what to do if someone is affected.