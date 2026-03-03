Riverside Inn Reopens Following £350,000 Refurbishment

Photo: Arkell’s Brewery Ltd

The Riverside Inn in Lechlade, Gloucestershire, has reopened following a £350,000 refurbishment, bringing a range of improvements designed to enhance both the customer experience and the day-to-day running of the popular riverside pub.

The investment by Arkell’s Brewery has delivered a comprehensive programme of upgrades across the pub. While many of the improvements are behind the scenes, they will help support the pub team in delivering better service to customers, particularly during the busy summer months.

Back-of-house improvements to enhance the operational side of the pub include significant bar and cellar works, a new glass wash and bottle store, a walk-in freezer, improvements to the kitchen preparation area and a new pizza service area opening onto the stretch tent.

Customers will also notice several front-of-house enhancements, including new dining seating increasing capacity by 28 covers, updated lighting, new furniture and a completely rebuilt bar.

Managing Director George Arkell said: “We are delighted to have The Riverside back up and running just in time for the early sunshine, and it’s looking fantastic.

“This refurbishment has allowed us to improve the pub in ways that customers will see and enjoy, while also investing in the facilities behind the scenes that help the team deliver great service on those extremely popular summer days when people flock to The Riverside for its wonderful riverside location.