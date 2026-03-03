Derby Community Pub Set to Open Its New Function Room Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Traveller’s Rest on Ashbourne Road in Derby launched the second phase of its refurbishment, on Saturday 28th February, a brand new function room, with its own bar and capacity for 120 guests, as well as its own private garden.

This is the second part of a transformational renovation to the pub, with a combined investment of £320,000 from experienced licensee, Andy Newton and Admiral Taverns.

With its own bar and private garden, the function room provides options for local business events, parties, christenings and other gathering to host at the pub.

The first phase of the refurbishment saw a full evolution of the pub, which opened to the community on 1st December, including a total refurbishment to the bar and kitchen, with brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings. In addition, it included the installation of three 50-inch, state of the art flat screen televisions, alongside one 32-inch television.

Externally, The Traveller’s Rest features brand-new signage, lighting and painting to greet customers along with a spacious beer garden to the back of the pub – seating approximately 100 people.

Licensee, Andy, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Traveller’s Rest having not only grown up in the local area, but has also been at the helm of the pub for the last two years. During Andy’s time at the pub so far, he has worked tirelessly to create a vibrant social place for everyone in the community – including four legged friends, to feel welcome.

Andy Newton, Licensee at The Traveller’s Rest, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment so far. Phase 1 has gone down really well with the locals, who are enjoying the benefits of the newly refurbished pub. I’m delighted to be able to offer them even more options now with the new function room, which will be the perfect place to host family gatherings, business events and more.”

I have really enjoyed every minute of my time at The Travellers Rest so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers, team and of course Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support over the past two years. I look forward to everything the future holds for this fabulous community pub!”