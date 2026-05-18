Rōti Modern Mediterranean Launches UK Expansion

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US casual dining brand Rōti Modern Mediterranean, has launched in the UK with three London kitchens now live exclusively on Uber Eats and the introduction of a new global brand moment, Global Rōti Day.

Following strong growth across the US, Rōti is bringing its modern Mediterranean menu to London, introducing a health-focused, flavour-led dining option built around quality ingredients and customisable bowls.

With kitchens now live in Kentish Town, Shoreditch and Nine Elms, the expansion establishes the brand’s first presence in the UK and introduces Rōti to central London neighbourhoods ahead of further growth.

To mark the launch, Rōti is introducing Global Rōti Day on 19th May, a new annual celebration designed to invite new guests to experience the brand. The event will feature a buy one, get one free offer across all bowls, including chef-curated bowls and build-your-own bowls, alongside a £5 bounce-back offer for guests to use on a future order.

In the UK, the offers will be available exclusively via Uber Eats and will run from 19th May through to 31st May as an extended promotion for new London guests discovering the brand for the first time.

“What makes Rōti work is simple: bold flavours, real hospitality and consistency,” said Matthew Walls. “We’ve seen strong momentum in the US, and London is an exciting next step for the brand as we introduce our modern Mediterranean offering to a new audience.”

Across the US and now the UK, Rōti is known for its chef-driven bowls built around fresh ingredients, balanced flavours and a contemporary take on Mediterranean-inspired food designed for everyday eating.

“Rōti is resonating strongly with guests who want flavourful, better-for-you food that fits into their lifestyle,” said Somia Farid Silber. “Launching in the UK allows us to bring that experience to one of the world’s most dynamic food markets.”