Global Chefs to Gather in Wales as Country Hosts First UK Worldchefs Congress

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Wales is set to take centre stage on the global culinary map over the coming days as it hosts the prestigious Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, the first time in its 98-year history that the event has been held anywhere in the UK.

Taking place at the ICC Wales in Newport over four days (16-19 May), the biennial event will bring together 1,000 chefs, food innovators and hospitality professionals from 110 countries.

Delivered in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales, the event provides a major platform to showcase Wales’ talented chefs, high quality food and drink and rich culinary heritage to an international audience.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, President of the Culinary Association of Wales, said: “The Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 promises a truly tremendous programme, bringing together some of the most influential chefs and thought leaders from around the world. From world-class speakers and demonstrations to the excitement of the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, it will be an unforgettable few days.

“Wales hosting the event has been a long-held ambition for myself and the Culinary Association of Wales, and it’s fantastic to see the years of hard work finally come to fruition. We really hope that the event can leave a strong legacy for Welsh chefs, and the industry more generally, to build on in the future, and show the world why our food and drink industry belongs on a global stage.”

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, which reflects the journey of Welsh food from farm to fork – connecting land, people and produce, and highlighting Wales’ commitment to sustainable food production.

The Congress will feature an internationally-flavoured programme of keynote speakers, demonstrations, workshops and networking opportunities, featuring internationally renowned chefs and industry leaders including Marco Pierre White, Sian Wyn Owen and Tom Phillips. Sessions will explore key global challenges such as sustainability, climate-conscious menus and the future of food.

A key highlight will be the Global Chefs Challenge Finals — one of the most anticipated competitions in the international culinary calendar. The finals span four categories: Global Chef, Pastry, Vegan and Young Chef. Wales will be strongly represented, with four Welsh chefs competing in the finals, demonstrating the depth of talent within the nation’s culinary scene. Arwyn Watkins added,

“Having four Welsh chefs competing in the finals is a fantastic achievement and a real source of national pride. It underlines the strength of our culinary talent and proves that our hospitality sector can compete on an international stage. My hope is that the event can help inspire the next generation of culinary talent take our food scene forward and keep innovating and showing what Wales has to offer.”