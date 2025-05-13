Sacha Lord Slams Councils Blocking Outdoor Trade As Heatwave Hits UK

Share Post Share Email

As the UK swelters in the hottest week of the year, major cities across the country are strangling their own hospitality sectors by failing to approve basic pavement licence applications, one of the UK’s leading night time economy advisors has warned.

Sacha Lord, Chair of the Night Time Industries Association, has slammed the “mindless delays and bureaucracy” in cities like Liverpool, Birmingham and the borough of Westminster, warning that thousands of pounds in trade are being lost each day as a result of delays stopping venues from putting out tables and chairs and cashing in on the sunshine.

“The sun’s out, beer gardens are full and customers are desperate to sit outside, yet councils are forcing venues to leave space empty because they haven’t rubber-stamped a form. It’s an embarrassment and we’re watching red tape choke our high streets.”

A snapshot of outstanding pavement licence applications reveals massive disparities between local authorities:

Liverpool City Council currently has 191 licences still pending, some dating back over a year. Westminster Council, which includes Soho, is sitting on 84 applications, Birmingham has 60, and Manchester has 33 still awaiting sign-off.

Meanwhile, online registries show Leicester currently has zero outstanding applications, Leeds has just three, and Southampton has four, all processed promptly and in line with demand.

“It’s a postcode lottery,” said Lord, who met with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar earlier this month to advise on the night time economy in Scotland. “You’ve got one city welcoming trade with open arms, and another tying its venues up in paperwork for months. The difference is night and day, and the consequences on regional trade in those cities are serious.”

The warning follows a study by the Simons Advisory Group which found that cafes and restaurants offering alfresco dining can see an income increase of up to 30 per cent.

Lord continued, “Outdoor seating isn’t just a nice-to-have, it is a major asset to the UK’s hospitality trade. We know that when the weather is good, customers actively choose venues that offer a chance to eat, drink and socialise outside. It’s been proven to increase footfall, drive up dwell time and help businesses increase income. In many cases, the ability to offer alfresco dining has been the difference between survival and closure for independent operators.”

Lord also pointed to the hypocrisy of fast-tracking licensing permissions for VE Day, football tournaments and during the Covid pandemic, yet failing to apply the same urgency to everyday trade. He warned that councils are now actively holding back growth, especially as some continue to grant only 12-month licences, despite the Government encouraging councils to grant terms of up to two years.

“Local authorities are encouraged to issue two-year licences as standard to save venues from costly, repeat approval processes, yet some cities including Bristol, Bradford, Nottingham and Coventry continue to force venues through annual renewals. This means more admin for both sides, at the expense of the venue paying the renewal fees and repeating the lengthy application processes.”

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about common sense. Councils proved they can move fast when they want to. They’re just choosing not to, and it’s the hospitality sector that’s paying the price.”

Lord is calling for immediate fast-tracking of pavement licences and a national commitment to standard two-year licence terms to cut red tape.

“The UK’s hospitality sector isn’t asking for favours, we are just asking for the chance to trade. The only thing standing in the way right now is paperwork.”