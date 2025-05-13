Consumer Card Spending Increases 4.5 Per Cent In April, As Sunshine And Easter Weekend Boost Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Consumer card spending grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year in April – the greatest uplift seen since June 2023, and above the most recent CPIH inflation rate (3.4 per cent) for the first time in over two years.

The Easter weekend and the sunny weather boosted both retail and hospitality, while essential spend returned to growth after two months of decline, at 3.1 per cent.

Research conducted in late April showed that seven in 10 UK consumers (72 per cent) were concerned about the impact tariffs could have on their household finances, although this was an improving picture compared to the start of the month (77 per cent). Over a quarter (27 per cent) reported trying to save more money each month to build up a buffer, in case prices rise in the future.

Overall confidence in household finances remains resilient at 70 per cent, while 74 per cent feel able to live within their means, both consistent with March’s figures (70 per cent and 73 per cent respectively). This positive outlook is reflected in the performance of non-essential spending, which was up 5.1 per cent year-on-year, significantly higher than March’s 2.2 per cent increase, and the highest growth since 2023.

Warm weather boosts hospitality

The April sunshine and the long Easter weekend prompted shoppers to visit the high street in higher numbers. For the first time since tracking of these categories began in 2019, all retail and hospitality & leisure subcategories saw growth.

Socialising in the sunshine helped the overall hospitality & leisure sector grow 6.7 per cent – the highest increase since 2023 – while spending at bars, pubs and clubs reached a 16-month high, up 6.6 per cent.

Cost-cutting continues as shoppers spot supermarkets price matching

Karen Johnson, Head of Retail at Barclays, said:

“April’s sunny weather inspired consumers to embrace the best of Britain, with all retail, hospitality, and leisure subcategories in growth for the first time in over five years.

“While the long-term impact of any tariffs on household finances remains to be seen, given Thursday’s announcement of a UK/US trade deal, shoppers are demonstrating a commitment to supporting British business, while still carefully managing their money.”

Julien Lafargue, Chief Market Strategist, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said:

“While the world continues to grapple with unprecedented levels of trade uncertainty, UK economic sentiment has been surprisingly positive recently, supported by a resilient consumer. The recent decision by the Bank of England to further lower interest rates should add to this momentum.

“Similarly, the trade agreement reached between the US and the UK should provide some much needed visibility to businesses. That said, growth is likely to remain muted in absolute terms. These positive developments may only partially offset the consequences of a softer labour market, and a challenging economic backdrop in the rest of the world.”