Prezzo Unveils New Brand Identity And Investment To Mark 25 Year Milestone

The new management team at Prezzo led by new CEO James Brown has unveiled a new name, a new brand identity, the launch of wide-ranging restaurant refurbishment programme as well as a refreshed and revitalised food and drink menu.

The transformation programme coincides with a celebration of the brand’s 25th anniversary, as one of the UK’s most-loved Italian restaurants, and will ensure the 96-strong group is ready to serve Britain as the ‘Home to the Italian Classics’ for the next quarter of a century.

The first iteration of the relaunched and reinvigorated brand – which will now be known as Prezzo Italian.

The move signals a new chapter that is designed to protect and preserve what makes Prezzo Italian great, whilst recognising the opportunity to elevate and modernise the brand, the restaurant environments and the core menu.

The transformation programme will seek to establish a differentiated position in the UK restaurant market for Prezzo Italian, with a fresh and modern look.

Commenting, James Brown, CEO of Prezzo Italian, said:

“This new chapter is about more than just a new name and design, it represents an important and pivotal milestone in our journey to make Prezzo Italian the standout choice for your go-to Italian meal. With this relaunch, we want to build on success of the past 25 years, ensure we continue to deliver an outstanding guest experience for many more years to come, and reaffirm our position in the market as the ‘Home of the Italian Classics’.”

Brown added: “Over the past six months we have formed a new leadership, delivered many strategic changes across our central office support function, simplified our operating structure and optimised our menu and drinks offering. I am delighted with the output of this new team, and we are excited to open the doors of our first new era Prezzo Italian restaurant in Kensington.”