Save on Bestselling Outdoor Tables

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Looking for outdoor tables for this summer and many more to come? At Trent Furniture, we’re offering fantastic discounts on some of our most popular designs for a limited time.

Our aluminium tables are a practical, stylish choice for both indoor and outdoor spaces, and right now you can enjoy 15% off across the range. Whether you choose the rectangular Rossa Aluminium Stacking Table, the Alma Square Aluminium Table or Alma Round Aluminium Table, you can expect stylish design combined with waterproof, UV light-resistant contract grade quality.

Prefer a wooden finish? The Capra Square Table and Capra Round Table are also available with 15% off. With a synthetic teak top and sturdy aluminium base, they’re built to handle demanding outdoor hospitality settings while delivering a smart, contemporary finish. For a coordinated look, pair with the Monaco Wood Effect Stacking Chair, now with 10% off.

The Bolero Table is a smart choice for a modern, minimal look. Made from lightweight brown polypropylene, it stacks up to five high and currently has 10% off. You can also save 10% on the grey steel Venice Table, with parasol hole and complete the set with the matching Venice Side Chair and Venice Armchair which have 10% off too.

To order or find out more about our outdoor furniture offers please visit www.trentfurniture.co.uk or call us on 0116 286 4911