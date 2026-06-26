Fundraising For Pedalling To Pubs Exceeds A Record-Breaking £130k

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The fundraising total for Pedalling To Pubs 2026 has exceeded a record-breaking total of £130k, following riders from across the pub and hospitality sector crossing the finish line of their 270km sponsored bike ride across Norfolk.

From 4-6 June 2026, the 63 brave riders cycled from Norwich to Thetford, Thetford to King’s Lynn, and King’s Lynn back to Norwich in order to raise vital funds for leading hospitality charities LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away.

Now in its fourth year, Pedalling To Pubs has once again surpassed its fundraising record with the total now standing at over £130k, compared to 2025’s £110k. The funds raised will enable both charities to continue their essential work providing practical advice, wellbeing support, financial assistance, and life-changing employment opportunities for people across the industry.

This year’s headline sponsor was Polaris for the third year in a row, with the ride also supported by partners, Thatchers Cider, Lucky Saint, and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

With this year’s incredible fundraising efforts concluded, the location for Pedalling To Pubs 2027 has been revealed to be the Peak District.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said: “This year’s cycle really tested our group of brave riders, facing some challenging weather and terrain, but it was an incredible achievement by all – and hitting £130k in donations makes it even more so. Thank you to all who took part and donated. This incredible level of support means these two essential charities can continue making a difference in the hospitality industry. Bring on the Peak District and its gentle rolling hills!”

Chris Welham, CEO at LTC, said: “Cycling through the scenic countryside alongside dedicated, passionate industry peers was an incredible feeling and seeing our fundraising total surpass £130k is the cherry on top. On behalf of the LTC, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who donated this year and a well-deserved congratulations to my fellow riders. These funds are vital to ensuring we can continue to provide health and wellbeing support to those in the licensed hospitality community – making sure we can all thrive in this wonderful industry.”

Greg Mengham, Founder and voluntary CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said: “It is amazing to see another standout year of fundraising, surpassing last year’s total. A huge congratulations to all of the riders who undertook the challenge in Norfolk. We want to thank everyone who donated and got involved. These funds will have a direct impact on helping those who want to rebuild their lives have a bright future within hospitality.”