Transformed Chesterfield Community Pub Welcomes Back Customers

Credit: Admiral Taverns / Proper Pubs

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The Three Horseshoes, located in Chesterfield, reopened on Thursday 25th of June following a transformational investment of more than £374,401. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar are Will and Rob Bown, who between them bring an impressive 22 years of hospitality experience to the role. Their expertise, combined with their energy and enthusiasm, enables them to create a lively social hub for customers to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Will Bown, Operator of The Three Horseshoes, said: “Watching this incredible transformation unfold has been an amazing journey. Admiral’s expertise and guidance have been invaluable throughout, they really took the time to understand exactly what this pub means to the community and helped turn that vision into a reality.

We’re so proud to be opening the doors to both new and familiar faces and we know customers are going to love it.”

To celebrate the opening weekend, the pub will have a live tribute act of Stevie Nicks beginning at 8pm on Thursday night.

The operators will also host a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy in the future. They are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank and by raising money for a bleed kit to be installed on the outside of the pub. Going forward, they also hope to support Pathways of Chesterfield, a homelessness support charity by organising fundraising events for them.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s a real pleasure to have Rob and Will at the helm of the Three Horseshoes and it’s great to see how well the refurbishment is coming along.

The Three Horseshoes has always been a much-loved part of the local community, and we know it will continue to be a real hub for everyone, whether you’re popping in for a quiet pint, catching up with friends, or joining in with local events.

On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish Rob and Will the very best of luck in their future endeavours at the Three Horseshoes.”