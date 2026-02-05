Scentered – A Partner in Guest Wellbeing

Share Post Share Email

A Range Designed for Real Guest Needs

Our award-winning collection features six mood blends supporting guests throughout their day. Focus improves clarity for business travelers. Escape pro-vides instant revitalization for spa visitors. Be Happy delivers an uplifting boost, while Love encourages self-care and emotional balance. Sleep Well, an industry favorite, helps guests relax naturally—enhancing sleep quality scores and overall satisfaction.

Portable, Practical, and Guest Friendly

Our hero product, the Scentered Aromatherapy Balm, is mess-free, leak-free, and travel-friendly—ideal for hotel rooms, spa lounges, turndown amenities, or retail spaces. Guests enjoy calm moments whether unwinding before bed, preparing for meetings, or transitioning between activities. Gift sets and wellbeing kits complement the balms, offering natural upsell opportunities in spas, bou-tiques, and reception areas. Many hotels integrate the blends into signature experiences or relaxation areas, reinforcing an atmosphere of calm and care.

A Partner in Guest Wellbeing

Scentered’s gifting range offers beautifully curated wellbeing sets tailored to various guest touchpoints: welcome gifts, turn-down surprises, spa packages, retail, corporate stays, and loyalty rewards. Each gift feels thoughtful, purposeful, and premium.

We understand every hotel has unique style and demographics. Our range can be customized to reflect your brand identity through bespoke packaging and curated collections aligned with your guest journey.

Scentered works closely with hospitality part-ners to create memorable, personalized experiences.

Get in touch to discuss turndown options, spa gifts and guest amenities – because every touchpoint is an opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

To find out more, contact info@scentered.com.