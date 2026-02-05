Share Post Share Email

Shaping the future of retail and hospitality, The UK Food & Drink Shows return in April packed with innovation, inspiration, and fresh ideas.

25,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors are expected to come together for the event, which enables businesses from across the food and beverages industry to network, see the latest innovations and gain invaluable insights.

Brands exhibiting at the show include Booker, Coca-Cola, Franklin & Sons, LavAzza, itsu, My Coffee Station, Radnor, Samworth Brothers, Tenuta Marmorelle and Tudor Tea and Coffee – to name just a few.

Visitors can explore and discover aisles packed with the latest product and services across hospitality, foodservice and retail. New for 2026, are the dedicated Coffee Shop & Café and Future Foods spotlight areas.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from Monday 13 to Wednesday 15 April, The UK Food & Drink Shows is an umbrella event that comprises four shows, each targeting a sector of the industry:

• Food & Drink Expo inspires the future of retail and hospitality and is where the UK’s vibrant food and drink community come together – the ultimate destination for discovering fresh ideas, forging powerful connections and gaining insights that shape the future of food.

• Farm Shop & Deli Show drives growth in speciality retail and brings together the best quality local and regional produce, alongside the latest in equipment, labelling and packaging solutions.

• National Convenience Show is the biggest event for the convenience retailing sector and where visitors can discover what’s next in convenience retailing.

• Forecourt Show powers the future of forecourts and is where visitors can discover the latest in forecourt innovation.

The UK Food & Drink Shows is organised by business information provider William Reed, publisher of digital and print media including The Grocer, Restaurant and The Morning Advertiser.

Free to attend, one ticket will provide access to all four shows.

Find out more at www.ukfoodanddrinkshows.co.uk