TV in Hotels – Why is the AVLA Licence Required?

Despite the surge in streaming services, live television remains a key amenity in hotels and a basic expectation for guests. It contributes to a sense of familiarity and relaxation. For hoteliers, it’s a simple yet powerful way to enhance guest experience.

However, there is a crucial legal dimension that is often overlooked: showing television in guest rooms constitutes a “communication to the public” under UK copyright law. This means hotels must hold the appropriate licences to avoid infringing copyright—and facing potential legal consequences.

The AVLA Licence is specifically designed to meet this requirement. It allows hotels, aparthotels, serviced apartments, B&Bs and similar establishments to legally offer their guests access to TV channels featuring films, series, documentaries, cartoons and other content from AVLA’s extensive repertoire. Titles from AVLA’s repertoire are regularly aired on the main UK national TV channels, as well as on other networks.

It is worth noting that the AVLA licence covers a repertoire of works and rights not covered by other licences. Consequently, the licences from other bodies do not replace the AVLA licence, and vice versa.

AVLA represents the UK’s broadest community of audiovisual creators, comprising tens of thousands of producers, authors, performers, directors and visual artists.

Obtaining the AVLA Licence is simple, with quick online registration. The royalties collected are distributed to the respective rightsholders.

Respecting copyright is more than ensuring legal compliance -it also reflects a commitment to fair business practices. By taking the AVLA licence, hotels support the UK creative community, renowned globally for its quality, innovation and artistry.

