Scotch Whisky Exports To United States Down 15% Since Tariffs Implemented

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has released figures for 2025 that show global exports of Scotch Whisky falling by -0.6% in value, and by -4.3% in volume, as the industry navigates significant challenges across multiple markets.

Exports were valued at £5.36bn in 2025, with the equivalent of 1.3bn bottles exported around the world: 43 per second. Exports of Scotch Whisky, which previously totalled £5.4bn in 2024, have fallen in volume and value as the impact of international tariffs, increased cost of doing business in the UK, and softening consumer demand have hit producers and the supply chain.

The industry’s most valuable export market, the United States, has seen export volume fall by -15% following the implementation of the 10% tariff in April 2025. The trade body has called on the UK Government to finalise a deal with the United States to return zero-tariff trade, which has been directly raised with President Trump by both Prime Minister Starmer and First Minister Swinney.

In 2025, full year exports to the US fell by -4% in value to £933m. Volume fell more significantly, down -9.2% on the previous year to the equivalent of 120m bottles. The acute effect of the 10% tariff is clear with a -7% drop in export value and a -15% fall in volume between May and December 2025, and concerns remain that a UK-US deal to remove Scotch from tariff harm has not been secured almost a year since the tariff was first imposed.

Tariff pressure on the Scotch Whisky industry has come into sharper focus with the potential rise to 35% in July this year: the sector is approaching the end of a five-year suspension of the 25% single malt tariff which cost Scotch Whisky producers over £600m in lost exports between 2019 and 2021, as a result of the Boeing-Airbus dispute.

Along with pressures in the United States, the SWA has warned that the potential gains from recent deals to reduce tariffs in India and China will not be realised while the domestic tax and regulatory burden continues to increase to unsustainable levels. With some distilleries halting or reducing production and jobs being lost in the industry and wider supply chain, the industry has warned that more businesses will close their doors for good during 2026 if clear measures of support from Westminster and Holyrood are not forthcoming.

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the SWA said:

“The international trading environment continues to be challenging for Scotch Whisky producers, with tariffs and geo-political tension causing significant turbulence in some key markets. At home, the industry faces soaring costs, from year-on-year duty increases to new packaging taxes. Our member companies tell us they are under strain not felt for decades, and that support is vital to weather the storm.

“While global volatility has become the norm, it has now been joined by an increasingly uncompetitive domestic tax and regulatory environment. The spirits duty increase earlier this month, totalling more than 17% in three years, has clearly impacted jobs, investment potential and economic growth.

“It’s said that form is temporary, but class is permanent. Scotch Whisky is an iconic product which appeals around the world, and the industry’s great resilience means that our long-term potential for continued growth is clear.

“In order to realise this future potential, finalisation of a deal to return zero-tariff trade to the US, vigorously pursuing trade deals with Thailand, Mercosur and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and no further tax increases in the UK must be immediate priorities. It is within both the UK and Scottish Governments’ power to facilitate the supportive environment producers need, boosting and sustaining growth for Scotch Whisky and the wider economy, and we stand ready to work in partnership to achieve that aim.”