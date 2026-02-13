Two St Austell Brewery Gastropubs Named Among The UK’s Best

Share Post Share Email

Two St Austell Brewery pubs have been recognised among the very best foodie venues in the country, following the release of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list.

The Cornish Arms in Tavistock – owned by St Austell Brewery and run by husband-and-wife team John and Emma Hooker – has been ranked in the UK’s top ten, marking an impressive 13th consecutive year in the guide.

Joining The Cornish Arms on the 2026 list is the St Kew Inn near Wadebridge, which has entered the rankings for the second time, securing a position at number 69 in the extended version of the guide, which lists the top 100.

John, who also leads the kitchen at The Cornish Arms, said:

“Placing 10th in the Estrella Damm 2026 Top 50 is an incredible honour and to be making the list for a 13th consecutive year is something we’re truly humbled by. It reflects the passion, consistency and hard work of our entire team and the ongoing support of everyone who believes in what we do.”

Widely recognised as one of the South West’s leading chefs, John has previously been awarded Chef of the Year at the Trencherman’s Awards, held three AA Rosettes and competed on Great British Menu. Since taking on The Cornish Arms in 2013, John and Emma have built the pub’s reputation as both a warm, welcoming local and a celebrated dining destination. John’s menus champion the best regional ingredients, driven by seasonality and rooted in hearty, flavour-led cooking.

The St Kew Inn, a traditional 15th century pub, also places food at the forefront of its guest experience. Head chef Simon Davies plays a key role in shaping the menu and maintaining the highest standards in the kitchen, with the whole team working hard to ensure the food remains among the very best.

Sarah Allen, who runs the St Kew Inn, said:

“We are honoured to be recognised among such esteemed company. We are committed to providing our guests with an exceptional dining experience and we’re excited to showcase our latest menu, which features seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Visitors can expect a warm atmosphere, delicious food and great service from our fantastic front of house team when they come to see us.”