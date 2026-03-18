Scottish Hospitality Group Wins Gold at British Pie Awards

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One of Scotland’s leading hospitality groups has put the UK’s best meat and potato pie on the menu at three of its Edinburgh venues after winning gold at the British Pie Awards 2026.

Edinburgh-based Signature Group is the only hospitality firm in Scotland to have won the top accolade for its four-layer ‘Outlander Pie’, which includes haggis mixed with a rich HP gravy, neep purée, smoked swede skirlie, buttery mash, smoked butter and toasted oats.

To bring everything together, the ‘Outlander Pie’ pastry case is topped with cracked black pepper and Blackthorn Salt from Ayrshire, which adds a little bite and enhances all the flavours inside.

The British Pie Awards were held in the UK’s pie capital, Melton Mowbray, earlier this month. More than 1,000 pies entered the competition this year, but Signature’s ‘Outlander Pie’ was crowned the UK champion in the ‘meat and potato’ category. Signature also took home highly commended for its steak and ale pie.

A panel of the UK’s top pie aficionados judged each pie for pastry quality and bake, filling, taste and flavour to decide which were worthy of the ultimate prize in each category.

The ‘Outlander Pie’ is now the star bake at McLarens on the Corner in Morningside, Element on Rose Street in the New Town, and The Fountain on Dundee Street in Fountainbridge, while stocks last.

Signature’s Food Development team is freshly baking over 400 gold award-winning Outlander Pies ready to reach all three selected Edinburgh venues from Friday 20th March.

Emma Clark-Szabo, Group Food Development Manager for Signature created the award-winning ‘Outlander Pie’. Emma has over 22 years’ experience as a chef. She said:

“It’s a real honour to have done Scotland proud by taking home the top prize for the UK’s ultimate meat and potato pie.

“We wanted to take a classic Scottish dish and turn it into something really special — what isn’t better when it’s encased in pastry?

“This four-layer showstopper is brimming with traditional Scottish flavours, but we’ve enhanced the recipe to make it richer, tastier, more indulgent and refined.

“It was important to me that each bite had the right balance, so the eating experience is consistent and enjoyable.”