Stonegate Group Unites 127 Venues for Nationwide ‘Cha Cha Charity Slide’ in Support of CALM

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Stonegate Group brought together thousands of guests across the UK recently for its first-ever Cha Cha Charity Slide, with the nationwide fundraising event generating £21,000 for charity partner Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Taking place simultaneously across 127 participating venues including Popworld and Slug & Lettuce sites nationwide, the event saw an estimated 6,000 people take part in what is believed to be one of the UK’s largest synchronised charity dance moments.

At midnight, venues across the country joined together for a coordinated performance of the iconic Cha Cha Slide, with proceeds from specially selected drinks and guest donations helping raise £21,000 for CALM.

The event formed part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing partnership with CALM, supporting the charity’s vital work tackling suicide prevention and helping people struggling with life’s challenges.

Darren Guyon, Area Manager at Stonegate Group, said: “The Cha Cha Charity Slide was about bringing people together for an unforgettable shared moment while raising awareness and funds for CALM. Seeing 6,000 guests across 127 venues come together at midnight was an incredible demonstration of what the hospitality sector can achieve when it unites behind an important cause.”

Caroline Appleton, CALM’s Senior Fundraising Director, said: “Funds raised through partnerships like this help us continue delivering life-saving services for people who need support. We’re hugely grateful to Stonegate Group, its venue teams and every guest who got involved in the Cha Cha Charity Slide.”

Participating guests were able to contribute through the purchase of a drink, with a voluntary £1 from every sale donated directly to CALM, alongside additional guest donations made throughout the evening.