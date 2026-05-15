The Source Trade Show Sponsors Casual Dining Category at Taste of the West Awards 2026

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The Source trade show is proud to be an affiliate sponsor of the Taste of the West Awards 2026, supporting the Casual Dining category – an area that continues to play a vital role in reflecting how people eat, meet and experience food across the South West.

For more than four decades, Taste of the West has championed the region’s outstanding food, drink, hospitality and retail businesses, celebrating quality, provenance and innovation. The Casual Dining category recognises establishments that consistently deliver an excellentcustomer experience, combining great food with strong local connections and a great experience.

As the South West’s leading food, drink and hospitality trade show, The Source is uniquely placed to support this category. Casual dining businesses sit at the heart of the region’s foodscene, driving demand for local produce and shaping fast-evolving dining trends. They are often the first place that consumers encounter new flavours, suppliers and ideas.

By sponsoring the Casual Dining award, The Source trade show is reinforcing its commitment to the businesses that form an essential part of the hospitality sector – and to the producers and suppliers that support them. Many past award entrants, finalists and winners are regular visitors and exhibitors at the show, making the partnership a natural extension of The Source’s role within the industry.

The sponsorship also reflects a shared mission between The Source trade show and Taste of the West: to promote excellence, encourage collaboration, and celebrate the strength anddiversity of the South West food and drink economy.

Mike Anderson, Managing Director of The Source trade show, said:

“We’re delighted to sponsor the Casual Dining category at the 2026 Taste of the West Awards. This sector is incredibly important to the region’s food and hospitality landscape – supporting local producers, setting trends, and creating the everyday experiences people value most. The awards shine a spotlight on the very best of those businesses, and we’re proud to play a small part in recognising their achievements.”

The Source trade show looks forward to working closely with Taste of the West throughout the 2026 awards programme and celebrating the success of the region’s outstanding casual dining businesses.

Next year The Source trade show takes place on Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd February.

For more details visit thesourcetradeshow.co.uk, or call 01934 733456. You can also follow The Source on Facebook and Instagram for updates @SourceFoodDrink.