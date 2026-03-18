Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin Calls for “Simple Message on Business Rates”

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JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin is urging the licensed-on trade to rally behind two straightforward tax reform proposals — VAT parity with supermarkets and a reduced business rates multiplier — arguing that simplicity, not complexity, is the key to meaningful relief for pubs.

The debate around business rates reform in the pub sector is gaining fresh momentum, with JD Wetherspoon joining calls for the industry to unite behind a clear and deliverable set of tax objectives rather than pursuing more complex structural overhauls.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin, writing on behalf of the company, has outlined a position that echoes longstanding calls from other major operators — including Fuller’s, St Austell and Shepherd Neame — who previously backed Jacques Borel’s campaign for VAT near-parity between pubs and supermarkets. Although that initiative did not achieve its goals in the UK, it succeeded in several other countries and continues to serve as a reference point for reform advocates.

The current business rates system assesses pubs on the basis of a hypothetical tenant’s fair maintainable trade, to which a multiplier is applied. That multiplier currently stands at 43 pence in the pound. A number of operators — including Greene King — have campaigned for a reduction to 28 pence, representing a cut of 15 pence.

Wetherspoon supports this direction of travel, highlighting the significant advantage of such a reform: it is easy to understand, straightforward to implement, and would deliver a tangible, immediate cash benefit to pub operators. There is broad consensus across the sector — and reportedly within government — that pubs are currently overtaxed relative to their retail competitors.

Greene King attracted attention last summer when it launched its own campaign proposing that business rates for pubs be assessed on profit rather than trade. Wetherspoon has expressed understanding of the motivation behind this approach — acknowledging the steep decline in pub profitability over recent decades — but has raised questions about the practicality of the methodology.

Moving to a profit-based model would represent a fundamental departure from the established principle of business rates as a property tax — one based on the value and use of the premises rather than on the financial circumstances of the occupant. It would also require the displacement of existing valuation expertise with accountancy-based analysis, bringing additional cost and complexity. As Wetherspoon notes, a profits-based tax already exists in the form of corporation tax; introducing a second levy on the same basis risks adding bureaucratic layers without guaranteed benefit.

There are also concerns that an entirely new rating system — however well-intentioned — would bring uncertainty, lengthy implementation timelines, and no firm guarantee that the resulting tax burden on pubs would be lower than it is today.

Wetherspoon’s preferred approach is to focus industry advocacy on two clear, achievable goals: first, VAT equality between pubs and supermarkets; and second, a reduction of the business rates multiplier from 43 pence to 28 pence in the pound.

The company is urging the wider trade to coalesce around this agenda, arguing that a united, simple message will carry far greater weight with policymakers than competing or complex proposals. The emphasis, in Wetherspoon’s view, is on clarity and speed of delivery — reforms that can be understood, communicated and implemented without significant delay or risk.