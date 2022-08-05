Scottish Hotel Group Renews Support for Unpaid Carers Through Respitality Initiative

Share Tweet Share Email

A leading Scottish hotel group has pledged to support Shared Care Scotland’s Respitality initiative for a second year.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is set to donate eight overnight stays for two people, one at each of the hotels in the family, as well as a variety of activity passes.

The activities include five 1881 Gin distillery tours for carers and a plus one at Peebles Hydro Hotel, 20 family passes for Action Glen adventure park at Crieff Hydro Hotel, ten one-hour passes for two people for paddle boarding or kayaking at Loch Earn Watersports Centre and five one-hour activity passes for two people for a choice of segway, archery or air rifle sessions at Peebles Hydro Hotel.

Nic Oldham, Head of Customer and Commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We had some amazing feedback from carers and their families who visited us last year which helped to cement our decision to support this wonderful charity once again in 2022.

“Everyone needs some time out to relax or have the chance to have fun and our donation will help to make that a possibility for some of Scotland’s unpaid carers who don’t often get a break from the amazing support they give a loved one.

“This year, our pledge includes more of the fantastic activities we have on offer across our hotels such as paddle boarding, kayaking, archery and segway riding.”

Kerry Donaghy, Respitality Manager at Shared Care Scotland said: “We are delighted the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels have chosen to support our Respitality initiative for a second year. The hotel group have worked closely with us to personalise the breaks they have pledged, as they want to ensure that unpaid carers experience the most special and worthwhile time at their wonderful facilities.

“To be able to offer breaks of this calibre and size means we can support unpaid carers around the country to make lifelong and fun memories with their friends and family, which will have a tremendous and positive impact on their health and wellbeing.

“We hope that our relationship with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels will continue for many years to come, and that it will inspire other businesses across Scotland to see the value of giving back and pledge their support to Respitality.”

Last year, almost 100 unpaid carers in Scotland enjoyed time at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels for some much-needed fun and recuperation as part of its involvement in the initiative.

Respitality provides a welcomed short break from routine for unpaid carers which has proven to be vital for both their physical and mental health and wellbeing. Coordinated by Shared Care Scotland since 2014, the Respitality initiative facilitates complimentary leisure breaks for unpaid carers. The initiative sees kind and passionate businesses in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector to donate breaks, which are then passed onto unpaid carers by carers’ organisations across Scotland.

Funded by the Scottish Government and supported by local businesses, the initiative currently operates in 19 local authority areas in Scotland. Since launching in Scotland, Respitality has facilitated breaks for more than 3,700 unpaid carers with the support of over 400 businesses.