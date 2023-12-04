Senior Team Changes At Brakspear

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operator Brakspear has made changes to its senior management team with promotions for two of its top executives. Property manager Tony Lewis is promoted to property director and joins the Brakspear board, while chief financial officer David Nathan becomes chief operating officer.

Lewis has run Brakspear’s property division for 12 years, managing all property aspects of the company’s estate of around 120 pubs. Nathan joined the business in 2010 and has played a pivotal role in its development, with his remit evolving to extend well beyond finance.

Chief executive Tom Davies said:

“I’m delighted to be making these two well-deserved promotions, recognising the contributions that Tony and David have made to Brakspear over the last decade and more.

“It has been a time of significant change at Brakspear, particularly with the launch of our Honeycomb Houses managed division, and both David and Tony have been key to making that a success, while also ensuring our leased and tenanted business continues to thrive.

“I’m looking forward to Tony joining our next board meeting and pleased to be giving David a job title that properly reflects his involvement across Brakspear. As a business and as an industry we face challenges over the next few years and bolstering our board now will hopefully put us in a good position to weather them.”

The Brakspear board now comprises Lewis, Nathan, Tom Davies, and Mickey Davies as chairman. Ed Turner, formerly of Geronimo Inns, and ex-McMullen’s MD Peter Furness-Smith, serve as non-exec directors.