Short-Term Lets Registration Scheme Should Be National And Mandatory, MPs Find

A new report into short-term lets and the visitor economy by the APPG concludes the scheme would solve numerous existing issues, including lack of data on short-term lets and insufficient transparency as to the location and function of short-term lets.

The report follows an evidence session on the issue and concludes that it is “essential” that each short-term let is regulated to the same standard as the wider accommodation sector.

The APPG makes three recommendations to Government:

Establish a national set of aggregated data on short-term lets in England. Allow local authorities to enforce compliance of registered short-term let properties against health, safety and other relevant legislation. The scheme should collect comprehensive data, including key property information, which can be used to enforce clear and proportionate penalties.

Simon Jupp MP (East Devon), Chair of the Hospitality and Tourism APPG, said: “The accommodation sector has seen such rapid change over the past 15 years, with digital platforms leading to a boom in the number of short-term lets operating.

“The Hospitality and Tourism APPG fully supports the Government’s decision to introduce a registration scheme and we are recommending in this report that it is implemented nationally and made mandatory for all letting businesses.

“Such a move would solve several immediate issues. Most notably, it would bring short-term lets up to the legal standard required of other accommodation providers, particularly for health and safety. Ensuring these properties are safe for paying guests is the bare minimum this scheme should be delivering.

“Requirements to be registered before being allowed to feature on digital platforms would provide vital protections for consumers and build greater confidence into the accommodation market.”