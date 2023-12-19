Share Tweet Share Email

LeisureBench Ltd, is proud to introduce its new sister company SGM Recycled Plastics Ltd.

Made from 100% recycled plastic, our new ranges are designed and manufactured at our new premises in Granthan using the latest technology.

From picnic tables to planters, the growing range of products are ergonomically designed for the commercial sector at affordable prices and most items come with a 25-year construction guarantee.

Introducing our new stylish side chairs available in several colours, they are both comfortable, and at a starting price of just £99.45 +vat in black, they represent excellent value for money.

Our new website www.sgmrecycledplastics.com has automated muti-buy discounting. Discounts start from as little as two of the same product for exceptional value. We believe we are the most competitive in the market.

Our in-house design team can design bespoke products for our clients and no job is too small or too big. Customer service is key to our success.

We welcome visitors to our factory showroom at Old Wharf Road, Grantham, Notts, NG31 7AA.

SGM T: 0333 0112314 Calls charged at local rate.

E: support@sgmrecycledplastics.com

SGM W: www.sgmrecycledplastics.com

LeisureBench W: www.leisurebench.co.uk

We all want to see less waste plastic and sustainability; our products are a small, but not insignificant, step in right direction. Thank you.