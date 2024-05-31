Shepherd Neame Pub Awards See 15 Pubs, Hotels And Team Members Across The South East Honoured

Share Tweet Share Email

The Abbey Hotel in Battle was named Pub of the Year in the annual Shepherd Neame Pub Awards, held at Canterbury Rugby Club on Wednesday (May 22).

A total of 15 awards were given out at the event, which celebrates exceptional achievement in the teams across its 300-strong estate. Three were individual awards, which this year included Bar Person of the Year for the first time.

Winning licensees Sharon and Gordon Thompson took on the Abbey Hotel eight years ago, with help from their grown-up children and partners, and today run a total of four pubs with Shepherd Neame. Their other sites are The Castle Hotel in Eynsford, The Woolpack in Chilham and The White Horse, Maldon.

The hard-working family take a hands-on approach to all their pubs, tackling extensive renovations themselves and striving for excellence in every element, from the décor and service to the quality of food and drink served.

Sharon and Gordon’s son Charlie and daughter-in-law Kate run the Abbey Hotel, where they met six years ago. Sharon said: “Their attention to detail is so good. They are a credit to themselves with what they have brought to the business. The Pub of the Year award is something they really deserve.”

The family also celebrated winning Best Accommodation Offer for The Castle Hotel, which is run by Sharon and Gordon’s daughter Elizabeth and fiancé Jacob Harper.

Sharon paid tribute to her family for their efforts, describing herself as ‘very proud’.

Managed Pub of the Year went to The Market House in Maidstone, which was praised for providing excellent service, top quality food and drink, and creating a regular following for the live music it hosts every week.

The Bear in Faversham took the award for Tenanted Pub of the Year. Praised as an ‘all round proper pub’, it serves a quality range of Shepherd Neame beers, a varied home-cooked menu and organises regular themed nights and events.

The award for Apprentice of the Year went to Andy Hawkes, General Manager at The Limes in Faversham, who was 52 when he joined the hospitality industry and started his apprenticeship last year.

The Best Food Offer was given to the Castle Inn, Bodiam, which has been run by licensees Wendy and James Mills for more than 20 years, with James working alongside Head Chef Bob Leeper in the kitchen. Judges were impressed by the team’s ability to offer an extensive menu, from traditional pub fare to restaurant-style dishes, while also retaining incredibly high levels of quality and service.

Chef of the Year went to Andy Proctor, who has been at The Marine Hotel in Tankerton for six and a half years – one of the busiest kitchens in the company’s estate and one of the most creative, with a particular focus on seafood due to the site’s coastal location.

Hannah Grantham of The Spitfire in Kings Hill was named Best Barperson of the Year. She is one of Shepherd Neame’s Service Champions, supporting team members at other sites to deliver the highest standards, and is popular with customers.

The Best Beer Offer was awarded to the team at The Parrot, Canterbury, which was praised for consistently high quality beer and an excellent selection of cask ale rotated frequently, tested daily and delivered with passion and love.

The Best Wine Offer went to the team at The Duke of Cumberland, Whitstable, which has an extensive wine list, with a special focus on English still and sparkling wines, to complement its coastal food offer.

The Customer Service Pub of the Year went to the Old Ivy House, London, which was praised for making customers and the team alike feeling valued. The pub aims to offer something for everyone, from jazz performances and live band karaoke to parent and baby pub quizzes, and also sponsors a local five-a-side football team.

The Lifetime Contribution award went to The Pepper Box, Ulcombe, which has been run by the same family for more than 60 years. The current licensee, Sophie Pemble, follows in the footsteps of her parents Sarah and Jeff Pemble, and grandparents Jack and Betty Wood who first came to the Pepper Box in 1958.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“Our industry has experienced a very challenging time in recent years, but I never cease to be amazed by the resilience, creativity and positivity of our dedicated team members and pub partners.

“These awards offer well-deserved recognition for our people, from those just starting out with us to those who have been part of our Shepherd Neame family for many years. We are proud that our pubs continue to be among the best in the country, and it is important to come together for this annual celebration of our achievements.”