Shepherd Neame Pubs Nominated For Inaugural Medway Food And Drink Awards

Four of Shepherd Neame’s pubs are finalists in the inaugural Medway Food and Drink Awards, celebrating the best food and drink businesses in Medway.

Popular Chatham waterside destinations Ship & Trades and Pier Five are shortlisted for multiple awards, with both featured in the Best Bar and Best Pub categories. The Ship & Trades is a stylish bar, restaurant and hotel, boasting 15 unique rooms overlooking the marina.

Pier Five is a contemporary bar and kitchen, renowned for its delicious menu including the newly launched vegan specialty ‘Diggity Dog’.

Across the River Medway, village pubs the Tudor Rose, Upnor and the Fenn Bell Inn, Hoo are both finalists for the Best Garden or Terrace category. The Fenn Bell is a unique pub, running a conservation project as Medway’s first licensed zoo. The Tudor Rose renovated its garden and terrace during lockdown to offer customers a stylish outdoor area to relax in.

Pub Marketing Manager Caroline Williams said: “After a challenging year, we are delighted to see four of our characterful Medway pubs recognised for their commitment to excellent customer service, going above and beyond to offer a quality experience.”