Shepherd Neame Reshapes Leadership as Pubs MD Steps Down

Independent Kent brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has announced a senior leadership change as part of a wider strategic shift, confirming that Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Pubs, will leave the business and step down from the board effective 17 April 2025.

The announcement follows a period of operational reassessment, during which the company has opted to streamline its pub division by reducing the number of directly managed houses and reconfiguring leadership responsibilities across the executive team.

Going forward, key responsibilities relating to the day-to-day oversight of the pub estate will be divided between Chief Executive Jonathan Neame and Chief Financial Officer Mark Rider, both of whom will take on enhanced roles within the organisation.

Chairman Richard Oldfield expressed his appreciation for Mr Swaine’s contributions during his tenure, noting, “Jonathon has played a pivotal role over the past three years in shaping our pub business. He leaves us well-positioned for the future, and we thank him for his dedication and leadership.”

Shepherd Neame’s latest interim trading figures, covering the 26 weeks to 28 December 2024 saw revenue fell to £85 million, compared to £89 million in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the top-line drop, the company reported a significant upswing in profitability. Statutory pre-tax profit climbed to £4.3 million—nearly quadrupling the £1.1 million recorded in the first half of the previous financial year.