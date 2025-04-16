Pubs Code Adjudicator Launches Website To Provide New Resources For Tied Tenants

Share Post Share Email

A new website has been created to help tied tenants access support from the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA).

The new independent website pubscodeadjudicator.org.uk provides tied tenants with refreshed resources and aims to provide a clearer understanding of the Pubs Code and the independent role of the PCA.

The PCA is responsible for enforcing the Pubs Code, a law which protects the rights of tied pub tenants of the six largest pub companies in England and Wales – Admiral, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs, and Stonegate.

As part of the launch, the PCA has created a new brand identity to further cement its independence and help the PCA be more visible in the industry. The branding uses a shield icon alongside classic pub iconography, including pint glasses and pumps with nods to beer and wine in the colour palette.

Fiona Dickie, Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) commented: “It is vital that tied tenants are able to understand their rights under the Pubs Code and that they can easily access business critical information in a simple, digestible format.

“We have listened to their feedback to create a fit-for-purpose, new resource. This is more than just a new, bright look for the PCA. It is paramount that we not only have a website that gives tied tenants better support, but one which demonstrates the independence of the PCA’s arbitration service, offering binding dispute resolution for Pubs Code disputes.

“To do our job effectively, we must be at the heart of the tied pub trade and have the trust of tied tenants to work independently of the pub companies and government. I spend as much time as possible out and about, including at trade shows, discussing the impact of the Code and its effectiveness with tied tenants and licensees, industry leaders and pub-owning businesses. But ultimately, having the right resources accessible in an instant on phones, tablets and laptops is one of the best ways we can help tied tenants understand how the Pubs Code protects them.”

Views from tied tenants and other industry representatives were collected to inform the requirements for the new site.

The new user-friendly website has a clear, intuitive layout for improved user flow. Tied pub tenants will be able to find the PCA’s suite of accessible factsheets, guiding them throughout their tenancy – from the very beginning before agreements are signed, through their tenancy and to the end of their term. The site’s improved search functionality also allows visitors to access information more easily, including published arbitration awards. This increased transparency will further the PCA’s objective to promote understanding of Pubs Code arbitration and demonstrate to tenants how the PCA responds to breaches of the Pubs Code.

The PCA’s current presence on www.gov.uk will remain live to host transparency information such as corporate reports, and its Annual Tied Tenants Survey, which seeks the opinion of more than 1,200 tied tenants to monitor satisfaction levels with pub companies, has concluded. Results are benchmarked against previous years and will be announced in June.

To see the new website visit pubscodeadjudicator.org.uk