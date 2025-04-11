Shepherd Neame’s Chief Executive Jonathan Neame Appointed as High Sheriff of Kent

Share Post Share Email

Jonathan Neame, Chief Executive of independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame, has been officially appointed as High Sheriff of Kent.

Guests and dignitaries including the outgoing High Sheriff of Kent, Dr Gill Fargher, attended the Declaration Ceremony at St Mary of Charity Parish Church in Faversham.

The ceremony was conducted by Reverend Simon Rowlands and the Bishop of Dover The Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and the Declaration was led by the Resident Judge His Honour Judge Julian Smith and the President of the Supreme Court The Rt Honourable Lord Reed.

It was followed by a reception in The Old Brewery Store events venue at the Faversham Brewery.

The Office of High Sheriff is a non-political Royal appointment for each county in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. High Sheriffs represent the Sovereign within their county in respect of matters relating to the judiciary and maintenance of law and order.

Most practical tasks are delegated to the legal courts and the Chief Constable of Police, but formal responsibilities include ensuring the well-being of High Court Judges on circuit, being present at Royal visits, acting as returning officer for parliamentary elections, proclaiming the accession of a new Sovereign and attending various ceremonial functions. High Sheriffs serve for a year, and receive no renumeration for their work.

Jonathan Neame said:

“It is an incredible honour to be appointed High Sheriff of Kent. I am proud to take on this role and look forward to serving the people of Kent during the coming year.”

At the end of the Declaration Ceremony, candles were lit by representatives from Kent Volunteer Police Cadets and HMPPS Community Payback Team, along with Victim Support and Porchlight, the two Kent charities which Jonathan Neame has chosen to support during his year in office.