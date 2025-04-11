Editor’s Viewpoint: Sick Days and the Soaring Cost of Absenteeism

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

Let’s be honest – we’ve all thrown a “sickie” at some point. It’s practically a rite of passage in the working world.

But a recent report (see front page) has brought home just how costly this long-standing workplace tradition has become, particularly in the hospitality and licensed on-trade sectors.

According to the LTC Wellbeing at Work Report, absenteeism is costing our industry a staggering £305 million a year. That’s not a typo. Nearly half of those sick days are linked to poor mental wellbeing, and while the average number – three sick days per employee per year – might not seem like much, the cumulative effect on productivity, team morale, and ultimately revenue is massive.

I remember all too well the chaos that ensued when a staff member simply didn’t show up.

Stress levels soared. Other team members had to pick up the slack, and service inevitably suffered. And this was back in the days before buffet service made things a little easier.

When you’re running a tight ship, one missing crew member can throw everything off course.

In today’s ultra-competitive climate, poor service – especially when it stems from unplanned absences – can be disastrous.

Reputation is everything. One bad experience, one delayed table, one overworked member of staff, and a guest might not return – worse still, they might take to social media to tell the world.

And then there’s the financial pressure. The recent increases to the national minimum wage, combined with lower National Insurance thresholds and higher employer contributions, are piling on the strain.

These changes, while well-intentioned, risk pushing out one of the sector’s most vital resources – part-time workers.

For years, part-time roles have been a lifeline – for students, for parents, for those juggling multiple responsibilities. And for employers, they’ve offered the flexibility to staff up during busy periods and scale back when things quiet down.

It was a mutual agreement that worked. Until, once again, those with little-to-no hospitality or business experience decided to “fix” what wasn’t broken.

Part-time roles in hospitality aren’t just “side gigs.” They’re gateways. They offer opportunities to build professional networks, gain transferable skills, and open doors to rewarding careers.

I’ve seen it time and time again – a part-timer grows into a full-timer, a supervisor, a manager. The potential is enormous, and the sector has always been a fertile ground for ambition.

But now? That delicate balance is at risk of collapse. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it – if something doesn’t give, we are headed for a summer of discontent. (Yes, I’m old enough to remember the winter version.)

Unless the Chancellor – or her successor – reconsiders some of these hikes and provides meaningful support, we could see staffing levels fall further, service levels dip, and one of the UK’s most dynamic, enjoyable, and vital sectors take another hit it can ill afford.

We don’t need more red tape. We don’t need more costs. We need common sense. We need policy made with the industry, not to the industry.

Let’s hope someone in government is paying attention – and fast.

