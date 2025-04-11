Lock And Quay, Bootle, Crowned Pubaid’s Community Support Hero in England

Share Post Share Email

The Lock and Quay, Bootle are celebrating an award at the PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards 2025.

Liz Bromilow and Ben Ashcroft from the pub were at the ceremony in the Houses of Commons to accept the award for being the best Community Support Hero, England alongside local MP Peter Dowd.

The pub saw competition from almost 700 entries nationwide for the prestigious pub industry awards, now in their sixth year.

On winning the award, Liz said:

“We’re absolutely chuffed as we didn’t expect it at all. We looked at our competition before the awards night and thought everyone is doing such fantastic work that it would be really tight. The hospitality industry can be tough so winning something like this gives you great motivation to carry on.”

This Community Support Hero England Award recognises licensees who help their communities and pubs who are good neighbours to their local community. Three other pubs, The Rose and Crown, Ashbury, Swindon, The Bird In Hand, Stafford, Stable Room Games Room, Weston Super Mare were also in the finals in this highly competitive category.

The pub won because it stood out as the only community-owned pub in the whole of the Liverpool City region and all profits are re-invested into Bootle.

The PubAid judges said:

“The passion for the local community comes through in abundance in this pub’s entry. It’s dedicated to not only servicing the local area but significantly improving it and this makes them worthy winners.”

They deliver a regular programme of free and subsidised activities and events throughout the year including live music of all types, a Canoe & Walking Club which is suitable for all the family as well as the visually impaired. The extensive gardens offer community growing spaces for flowers and vegetables where the community comes together to help and this boosts civic pride and mental health with being in nature and the outdoors.

MP Peter Dowd added:

“I am absolutely delighted that they won, the team were in London to accept it and I’m so pleased I was able to cheer them on. I hope that the Lock and Quay goes from strength to strength.”

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added:

“We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The Lock and Quay is a perfect example of how pubs and licensed premises support and are a hub for many people in their community.