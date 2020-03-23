Shropshire Hotel And Brasserie Forced To Cancel Community Food Service After Food Supplies Raided During Break-In

The owners of a hotel and brasserie in Shropshire are devastated after about £1,200 worth of food has been stolen, which was being planned to start a community food delivery service during the Coronavirus crisis.

The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth, was broken into on Friday night and intruders have raided its fridges and freezers of food such as chicken, beef, lamb and fish.

Owner David Blakstad said: “We just can’t believe this has happened. Times are really tough for us as a business and we have closed our doors to customers in line with government advice.

“We were planning to start up a community food service on Monday where we would offer residents nearby to order their meals and we would deliver it to their doors, but sadly we are not going to be able to do this.

“The people who have done this have not only stolen from us, but they have taken away the chance for the community to receive this help from us.”

It was planned that from next week residents in the village of Worfield and surrounding areas would have the opportunity to select from a daily menu which the venue’s head chef Gavin Allan were putting together. These orders would have been delivered to the door for only the cost of the ingredients, helping those who were self-isolating, or in need of a meal.

“It’s heartbreaking, we were trying to pay something back to our community, and now it looks like that is not going to be possible,” said Gavin.

Meanwhile, following the closure of pubs, cafes and restaurants across the country, David has warned other businesses to be extra vigilant.

“We would never have believed that people could do this,” he said. “But this serves as a warning to other business owners, with people stripping food, and now the alcohol sections of supermarkets and shops, our bars and kitchens are a target.”