SIBA Business Awards 2021 Entry Deadline Extended To 28th February

The entry deadline for the SIBA Business Awards 2021 has been extended to the 28th February. The prestigious industry awards are open to entries from independent breweries, retailers, pubs, bars, restaurants and suppliers and this year’s awards include two new categories recognising the extraordinary resilience shown by the beer and brewing industry in the face of Covid lockdown and social distancing measures.

The new categories for Covid Brewery Initiative and Covid Supplier Initiative seek to highlight those businesses making the best of a very tough situation, and the communities they support.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more eco-friendly, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best bars, restaurants and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries. The award for UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Taproom will also return in 2021 following its introduction last year.

“The last year has been the toughest on record for independent breweries but what has been hugely impressive has been the ability of businesses to adapt and overcome the pressures of Covid, and the many obstacles that have been thrown at them. Through these awards we want to champion businesses in the independent brewing sector and in the supply chain they are a part of, and given the current challenges lockdown presents we have allowed more time this year, until the end of February, for businesses to get their entries in,” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges.

The SIBA Business Awards are unique in being both free to enter and judged by a panel of independent beer industry experts, managed by not-for-profit trade association the Society of Independent Brewers. The craft beer retailing, restaurant and bar categories highlight the fantastic work being done to promote British independent craft beer, and are open for entry by businesses across the UK.

To find out more or to enter the awards visit www.siba.co.uk/business-awards