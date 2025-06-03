SiteMinder Announces “Risk, Resilience & Revenue” Series Outlining Summer Outlook for UK Hotels

Share Post Share Email

Hotel distribution and revenue platform SiteMinder has announced the launch of a new global webinar series: ‘Risk, Resilience & Revenue – Navigating Hotel Demand in 2025’, running throughout June. The series will bring together industry leaders to provide hoteliers with practical, data-driven strategies for maximising revenue at a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The announcement comes as SiteMinder’s data reveals hotels globally are experiencing a 1.31% decline in bookings for summer 2025 (June-August) compared to last year. UK properties show a smaller decrease of 0.37%, driven primarily by a 0.83% drop in London bookings, with particularly strong growth in Northern England offsetting the capital’s softer performance.

Forward summer bookings at UK hotels from key source markets show German visitors up 9.42% year-on-year, while French bookings have decreased 2.56% and US bookings are down 8.66%. Domestic travellers remain the foundation of UK hotel revenue, representing over 70% of all arrivals throughout the first four months of 2025, according to SiteMinder.

Average daily rates (ADR) for UK properties have shifted to £262.00 for the June-August period, compared to £273.60 last year—a 4.24% adjustment. June shows the steepest decline, dropping from £272.19 to £254.00, while July rates have shifted from £276.36 to £267.07, and August remains stable at £269.44, compared to £271.38 last year.

Major events continue to drive substantial revenue opportunities: the Manchester Marathon generated a 41% ADR premium on April 26, pushing rates to £290.70 on average compared to £206.18 the week prior.

James Bishop, SiteMinder’s Vice President of Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships, says: “While market volatility certainly brings challenges, it also opens up real opportunities for the UK hotels ready to adapt. That’s exactly why we’ve created ‘Risk, Resilience & Revenue’—to bring together industry leaders from around the world to share strategies that are delivering measurable results in their markets right now. By combining different perspectives with comprehensive market insights, we’re helping hotels identify and act on emerging trends, spot new source markets, and navigate today’s complexities.”

According to SiteMinder, the data also reveals resilience within the UK market. Despite volume pressures, the booking window for summer stays made during April remains stable at 81.04 days, compared to 81.60 days last year, while the average length of stay is holding steady at 1.74 days for summer 2025, virtually unchanged from 1.76 days in 2024.

The UK session of SiteMinder’s international webinar series will take place on the 4th June at 10am BST, with the participation of David Cummins, Market Development Manager at SiteMinder, Sharon Smith, Chief Operating Officer at HOP Software and Dominic Jackson, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at MavRev.