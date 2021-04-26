Six Tips for Taking Control of a Social Media Crisis

Social media means that businesses can expose their brands and products to a broader audience in a more relatable and approachable way. Building a positive online reputation through social networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram has never been easier. But with the good comes the bad, and it is now even easier to become involved in a crisis that can destroy hard-built reputations and relationships – look at the effect of Dulux’s reputation after making some sarcastic tweets about their new sponsorship.

WHAT IS A SOCIAL MEDIA CRISIS?

A crisis is an adverse event that can have a long-term impact on your company’s reputation. Social media has changed the way people can interact with your business and brand, which is even more critical when you’re providing a service that relies on satisfied customers.

A crisis can start for many reasons; online trolls, an article in the media, or even how you manage your customer service enquiries. However, it starts, your audience and stakeholders expect you to deal with it quickly and effectively.And it all begins with preparation.

PREPARING FOR A CRISIS

Preparation is the best form of defence. Being aware of your digital footprint and the conversations about your business or brand will reduce any fallout from any potential disaster.

1. Monitor your brand, or business name using social monitoring tools. Listening tools like Meltwater or BrandMentions will give you an insight into what is being said about your brand.You can check spikes in negative sentiment, allowing you to address any issues before it becomes a social media crisis.