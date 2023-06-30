SLTA Welcomes Scottish Government’s Renewed Engagement With Business

Share Tweet Share Email

The SLTA (Scottish Licensed Trade Association) has welcomed the Scottish Government’s renewed engagement with the business community and the creation of an independent review board to oversee regulations in direct response to requests from business.

SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson commented:

“This is really good news for the licensed trade and hospitality industry and we’re delighted that First Minister Humza Yousaf has taken on board suggestions from the business community, including the SLTA which has already fed into the New Deal for Business Group.

“Hospitality needs improved regulation that is more flexible for businesses and it’s imperative that we are involved in all discussions so that we don’t encounter the same problems that we did with the deposit return scheme.

“One good example of how we can work together with the Scottish Government is the outdated non-domestic rates system which is now under review although we urge changes to be implemented sooner rather than later.

“We previously welcomed the First Minister’s announcement that he would send the proposed restrictions to alcohol promotion and marketing ‘back to the drawing board’ and we would be keen to engage in further discussions about that soon.

“This renewed engagement with businesses gives the licensed trade and hospitality sector hope at a time when many are struggling to survive, find staff, and meet the costs of soaring utility bills. Businesses in cities, towns and villages across Scotland need support if they are to be part of efforts to rejuvenate communities, boost economic growth and create jobs.”