South West Multiple Operator Takes on Star Lease

Share Tweet Share Email

South West pub operator TQ2 Limited has taken on a Star Pubs & Bars lease for The Fountain, Okehampton. Together they are undertaking a joint £220,000 refurbishment of the pub with a view to creating the best family friendly pub in town.

Run by Claire Brierley and Anne Tallon, TQ2 Limited was formed just before the pandemic. The business is named after the postcode of their first site, which was The Old Conservative Club in Torquay. Having built up the business they have since sold it. The Fountain brings their estate to six pubs, three of which are on substantive leases. They are also currently in the process of buying a freehold pub in Bideford.

Says Claire: “Anne and I have complementary skills. She has a background in accountancy and HR and I have over 20 years’ experience working in the pub trade. In spite of lockdowns and restrictions, our business has got off to a flying start. Our plan is to have a portfolio of 12 freehold and leasehold pubs in the South West in the next two years as there are some great opportunities and given the right environment people are keen to get out and enjoy themselves.”

Andy Spry, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager said: “We’re delighted that a Claire and Anne have added The Fountain to their portfolio. They’ve got a great track record of adding value to pubs and that’s all with the backdrop of the pandemic. The Fountain will be the only premium local in the area, which together with some great letting rooms will broaden its appeal and give it a new lease of life. Their vision for premium community locals is spot on and just what Okehampton residents want. It looks set to be a real success.”