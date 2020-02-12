St Austell Brewery Acquires Two Iconic Devon Hotels

St Austell Brewery has announced the acquisition of two hotels in Devon, as part of its ongoing strategy to expand its pubs, inns and hotels business.

Dartmouth’s Royal Castel Hotel and The Royal Seven Stars, in Totnes, will be managed as part of our 182-strong estate, based in South West England.

Chief executive Kevin commented: “We are delighted to be announcing that the Royal Castle Hotel and the Royal Seven Stars Hotel are now part of our managed estate. Both hotels fit perfectly with our existing portfolio – family-friendly venues, in popular locations, with unrivalled views and quality bedrooms. The acquisition of these two iconic sites supports our plans to strengthen and grow our estate across the south west region.

“This is certainly an exciting period for the company as we will shortly open two more managed sites, which have undergone extensive and sensitive restoration work since we acquired them last year. The Rock Point Inn in Lyme Regis – our first pub in Dorset – and the Harbour Light restaurant, on Paignton’s North Quay, will both reopen for business in the next two months.

He continues: “I am delighted that the work and investment undertaken over the last six months to increase the size and quality of our managed business is now coming to fruition. We look forward to continuing to develop and invest in our thriving estate and seek out further sites that may fit within both our managed and tenanted businesses.”