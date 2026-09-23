Star Invests in Biggest Managed Operator Pub Revamp of 2026

Caption - Star Pubs - Refurbishment - The Engine House, Queen St, Exeter formerly The Angel. Photo by Paul Slater Images Ltd - Tel 07512838472.

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Star Pubs is opening The Engine House at Exeter this week following a £542,000 refurbishment that has converted it into a Just Add Talent pub after a two-year closure. The company has undertaken 26 major JAT revamps so far this year of which The Engine House is the biggest.

The spend has created a top-class contemporary pub. In line with 50% of Star’s new JAT sites in 2026, The Engine House is wet-only. Previously a leased and tenanted pub called The Angel, it has been renamed The Engine House to reflect its new direction and location close to Exeter Central Station.

The makeover has completely redecorated the outside of the well-known pub – which dates back to the 1870s – and transformed the interior with a stylish colourful décor that complements the period building.

Having started out as a member of bar staff at a JAT pub in London three years ago, 28-year-old Greg Gearing is taking the role of operator for the first time, running The Engine House on behalf of Star Pubs.

Says Rob Clark, head of property for Star Pubs: “We’re delighted with the performance of our wet-led JAT conversions this year. Newly refurbished pubs are in high demand from would-be operators. The JAT model is a great way for first-time operators to get experience of running a pub. We’re keen on promoting people from within and have developed an Academy for those wishing to progress. It’s brilliant to see team members like Greg using our training to advance their careers and achieve their ambitions.

“Our JAT refurbishment programme has benefitted all kinds of pubs this year – from twentieth-century estate locals to centuries old listed inns. Whilst we replicate proven design concepts to ensure the success of each business, every refurbishment is also tailored to the individual building. The Engine House is no exception – we’ve taken care to develop a modern pub that appeals to the younger late-night market but is sympathetic to the historic building and brings out its significant features.”