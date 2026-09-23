Only A Pavement Away Hosts 6th Annual Cook & Dine Event, Raising Over £76,000

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Last week, Only A Pavement Away, the national charity supporting people looking to rebuild their lives through employment, held their 6th annual Cook & Dine event, raising an incredible £76,548.

Only A Pavement Away is the national charity that supports people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans, to rebuild their lives by providing employment opportunities, financial support and tailored learning & development. The charity acts as a vital bridge between forward thinking employers in the hospitality industry and referral partners.

The annual Cook & Dine event is well established as a firm favourite in the hospitality industry event calendar. The event brings together leading figures from the sector – from CEOs to HR directors to business founders, and everything in between – to join forces as volunteers across the kitchen and serving staff to host an impressive lunch event for up to 360 guests, working under the leadership of Tom Aikens, Michelin-starred chef and proud patron of the charity, making it a truly unique and memorable event for everyone involved.

The event also encourages competitive spirit amongst the volunteers, with the team of waiters and waitresses going head-to-head to generate the most donations for their service and be awarded as “Top Server”. This year was one of the most memorable yet, with the Top Server accolade being awarded to Ben McCarthy, son of Ashley & Kelly McCarthy who are proud ambassadors of the charity and highly admired figures across the hospitality sector. This marks the second time Ben has been awarded as the “Top Server” title.

Greg Mangham, Founder & Voluntary CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said “Gill & I continue to be amazed at the support the industry gives to both Cook & Dine and Only A Pavement Away overall. The funds raised this year are staggering, especially when the industry is facing such a tough time. Cook & Dine has such a brilliant atmosphere & continues to grow each year. Big shout out to all our volunteers, guests and the incredible Waldorf Hilton.”

The event also saw the unveiling of a brand-new charity song, written by Tim Andrews of Talking Hospitality and performed by Cameo Williams, The Voice UK 2020 finalist, with the project made possible through the support of Dawn Lawrence, CEO/Founder of HJUK and Grace Hayhurst, Director of Sensible Music. The song will be available to purchase later this year.

This event is an important reminder of how unique, inclusive and inspiring the hospitality sector is, and a shining example of the important work that Only A Pavement Away do to rebuild lives.