Global Chefs Event Hosted by Wales Declared an Overwhelming Success

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Wales enjoyed four days in the global spotlight in May when nearly 1,000 delegates from 70 countries attended the 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 – the largest global event for chefs.

Held at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport, it was the international event’s first visit to the UK in its 98-year history.

The four-day congress and expo certainly put Wales on the world map, as it delivered more than 11.5 million social media impressions, attracted 263,537 website visitors throughout the campaign and generated 162 media mentions.

The post-event report by World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) revealed “overwhelmingly positive feedback” from delegates and stakeholders, recognising the quality of the congress programme, event operations, Global Chefs Challenge competitions and digital engagement tools.

The biennial congress was organised by the Worldchefs, largest international membership organisation in the food and beverage industry and hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) with the support of chefs from the Home Nations.

Themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, the congress brought together chefs, educators and hospitality professionals to celebrate the journey of food from its origins to the final dish and how it connects people, from farm to fork, across borders and cultures.

To bring the curtain down on the congress, CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins, OBE, Welsh superstar classical singer and co-founder of Cygnet Gin, received a standing ovation after singing ‘When you return to Wales’, a song especially written for the occasion.

The Global Chefs Challenge finals were contested by 72 chefs, including Calum Smith head chef for Independents by Sodexo at Shrewsbury School, who was third when representing Wales in the Global Young Chefs Challenge Final.

In recognition of their contribution to the hospitality industry and the organisation of the congress, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, CAW president, became the first Welsh chef to receive the Worldchefs Honorary Life Member distinction and Peter Fuchs, culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, was awarded a President’s Medal.

Speaking at the congress, Andy Cuthbert, Worldchefs president, said: “The last four days here in Wales have been extraordinary – it’s a time I will cherish as president.”

“We have had an unbelievable experience here in Wales, topped off by a beautiful song from Katherine Jenkins. The organisation, comradery and support we have received have been just flawless.

“The location and proximity to other hotels was perfect and ICC Wales as a venue is absolutely spot-on. Overall, it has been a wonderful event and, as president, I could not be happier with the end result.”

Delighted by the post-event report, Mr Watkins is keen that hosting the congress leaves a positive legacy for Wales and the CAW.

“We started the arduous journey to bring the Worldchefs Congress & Expo to Wales 12 years ago and the positive feedback from delegates underlines what an amazing event it was and how it put our small country on the world stage.

“A big thank you goes to our partners, sponsors, suppliers, delegates and competitors for contributing to the success of this once-in-a-lifetime event. Now, we must all build on this legacy here in Wales to ensure that our country continues to punch well above its weight on the world stage.”

The post-event report revealed that 52% of delegates were from Europe and 43% were attending congress for the first time. Nearly 72% of delegates surveyed said they had made new and valuable professional connections at the congress.

Looking ahead to the next congress in Paris in 2028, 72% of delegates identified networking as the most important element and 73% said they would definitely attend the event.

Other positives note were 65% said they would participate in future sustainability initiatives and 58% were interested in supporting young chefs initiatives through mentorship.

Asked to name the most valuable part of the congress experience, one delegate said: “Welsh hospitality and exposure to Welsh food and drinks” while another commented: “It was the most wonderful experience of my lifetime, especially the different cuisine, lunch and dinner served were fantastic. I loved it.”