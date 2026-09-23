Hospitality Leaders Urge Scottish Government To Back 10% Hospitality Vat

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More than 100 leading chefs and hospitality businesses across Scotland have written to the First Minister, asking him to back the #VATsTheProblem campaign.

In an open letter to the First Minister, the group urged John Swinney to put his support behind the campaign and join calls for the UK Government to reduce hospitality VAT to 10%, in line with the European average.

Leading names from across Scottish hospitality have backed the campaign, including Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin, Great British Menu winner Lorna McNee and the iconic Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

The businesses at the heart of Scotland’s reputation as a world-class visitor destination are well represented among the signatories, including Cameron House Resort on Loch Lomond, Macdonald Hotels, Andy Murray-owned Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane, The Torridon in the Highlands, Auchrannie Resort in Arran and Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Pub and restaurant groups operating across Scotland have also backed the campaign, including The DRG, Glendola Leisure, Greene King, Mitchells and Butlers, Punch Pubs & Co and Signature Pubs.

The letter said: “As leading businesses, chefs and operators across Scotland, we see first-hand the powerhouse nature of Scottish hospitality, nightlife, leisure and tourism.

“But the sector is under enormous pressure. Its tax burden is among the highest in the economy. This financial strain is causing business closures, lost jobs and harm to our communities, which are losing their much-loved local venues.

“The #VATsTheProblem campaign has generated significant support, with more than 380,000 signatures from members of the public supporting our calls.

“We wholeheartedly believe that reducing the rate of VAT for hospitality, bringing it in line with the rest of Europe, is an important step in enabling hospitality businesses to grow the economy, create jobs and support our communities across Scotland. 10% VAT is fair for hospitality.

“Ahead of the UK Budget, we ask that the Scottish Government formally supports our calls for 10% hospitality VAT and writes to the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Treasury urging them to act.

“The Scottish Government has, in the past, been a supporter of hospitality’s call for a reduced rate of VAT and we hope you can lend your government’s support again.”