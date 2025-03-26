Star Pubs Gets Behind Formula 1 For First Time With £50,000 Licensee Support Package

Share Post Share Email

Star Pubs is getting behind Formula 1 for the first time ever with £50,000 worth of Heineken branded support for its operators and licensees including Heineken pint giveaways, merchandise and a chance for to win British Grand Prix weekend Grandstand tickets. The activity is designed to help drive traffic into its pubs in May and encourage fans to stay longer.

Participating pubs will receive free point-of-sale kits including posters and tent cards with QR codes which customers scan for the chance to win either a free pint in England or merchandise in Wales and Scotland1 and be entered into a free draw for two pairs of Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2025 weekend tickets. The tickets will include glamping and travel expenses. Social media assets will also be provided to pubs to raise awareness of their Formula 1 promotion.

Says Cathy Olver, Star Pubs Retail Director:

“Formula 1 is becoming one of the most watched sports in pubs so it deserves support. As well as attracting a growing fan base the good news for licensees is that those fans stay in the pub 30% longer than other customers and spend more money. Their spend is on average 15% more than tennis, cricket, golf and even rugby.

“The package of support from Heineken helps drive traffic to our pubs and create excitement, entertainment and that all important atmosphere that is essential for live sports.”