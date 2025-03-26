Belhaven Pub Partners Has Opened Its First Franchise Pub In Scotland

Share Post Share Email

The Tarbet in Edinburgh – formally known as The Centurion – has re-opened as a Nest Pub after a £285,00 investment by pub owner Belhaven Pub Partners.

Earlier this year, Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted, and franchise division of Greene King in which Belhaven Pub Partners sits within, announced its plans to bring its successful franchise pub concepts to Scotland for the first time.

The Tarbet becomes the first in a pipeline of openings across Scotland Belhaven Pub Partners has planned this year, as Greene King looks to continue the expansion of its Hive Pubs and Nest Pubs franchise concepts.

The Tarbet will be operated by franchisee Nola Enterprises, led by Pauline Huggins and Karen Robertson. The team previously operated the pub when it was known as The Centurion and bring extensive experience in pub operations.

Due to its pipeline of franchise pub openings in Scotland over the course of 2025 and beyond, Belhaven Pub Partners is actively recruiting those with leased, tenanted or managed pub experience who want a cost-effective and straightforward way to run their own pub business, with enhanced support from Belhaven Pub Partners.

Penny Baldwin, Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’re delighted to have our first franchise pub in Scotland up and running! This is the first in a pipeline of franchise pub openings we have planned for Scotland over the course of 2025.

“Our franchise pubs provide a cost-effective and straightforward way to run your own pub business with a full suite of support from Belhaven and Greene King.

“We are actively searching for franchise Partners in Scotland and across England as well. Anyone with pub management experience who is interested in running their own pub business should get in touch!”

Pauline Huggins and Karen Robertson, licensees of The Tarbet, said:

“We are so proud to become the first Belhaven Pub Partners franchisees! The franchise agreement and Nest Pubs concept mean we have a ready-to-trade pub business with full investment and support from Belhaven Pub Partners.

“Having previously operated The Tarbet on a tenancy basis when it was known as The Centurion, we are excited for this next chapter where we can continue to serve the community we are so close to with this brilliant new franchise concept, the very first in Scotland!”