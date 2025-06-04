Star Pubs Invests Over £100,000 Supporting Women’s Sports This Summer

Share Post Share Email

Star Pubs is spending over £100,000 helping pubs to capitalise on the business boosting opportunities presented by the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and Heineken sponsored UEFA Women’s EURO this summer.

With interest in women’s sports on the up, over a thousand pubs are expected to sign up for the company’s free Women’s Euro kits – which include posters, fixtures display, decorations, table talkers and digital assets – and it is anticipated that around 800 pubs will take up the free 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup promotional packs. These include digital and printed point of sale. Heineken branded staff t-shirts, drip mats and flags are also being provided to help build atmosphere.

The investment in women’s sports is in addition to the generic multi-sport marketing support the company provides pubs to help them establish a reputation for sports in advance of major sporting occasions.

Star Pubs Retail Director, Cathy Olver says:

“Interest in women’s sports has been gathering momentum in the last few years. Research reveals that over half of fans of women’s football developed their interest in the last four years*. We’re anticipating this year’s UEFA Women’s Euro will have a greater turn out than in 2022 on the back of England’s previous success and the growing interest in the sport. In 2022 pubs showing the Women’s Euro saw a 64% jump in sales, so there’s lots to play for, especially with the extended licensing hours if England or Wales reach the semi-finals.