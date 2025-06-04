NTIA Highlights The Lack Of Specific Investment In Late Night Infrastructure Is Having A Considerable Impact On Trade As Post Midnight Revenue!

Share Post Share Email

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“We acknowledge the commitment to invest in transport, but without specific investment in the night-time economy, it will fall short. Millions continue to face unreliable or nonexistent late-night transport, crippling trade after midnight and leaving workers and customers stranded.”

“Young adults aged 18-30, the backbone of nightlife as both employees and patrons, are disproportionately affected. With limited public transport options after dark, many resort to expensive private hire or simply stay home – a growing threat to the vibrancy of our cities.”

“If the government is serious about ‘renewing Britain,’ it must deliver on 24-hour services, safer night-time travel, and fully integrated late transport infrastructure. The night-time economy contributes billions to the UK and sustains countless jobs – yet it’s being throttled by poor planning and neglect.”

“Now is the time to act. Invest in night-time transport – or risk the irreversible decline of one of the UK’s most dynamic economic and cultural lifelines.”